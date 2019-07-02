Richland deputies need help identifying four burglary suspects

Authorities say just after 3AM Saturday morning June 29, 2019, deputies were called to the Best Buy at 10136 Two Notch Road for an alarm call. After watching surveillance video, deputies say they were able to determine four suspects used a crowbar to get into the business through the front automatic doors before deputies say they pulled the second metal gate off the track and gained access to the store.

Once inside, deputies say they headed for the area with mobile phones, where they are accused of pulling cages with phones officials say they dragged to their vehicle. More than 150 phones were stolen totaling an estimated $142 thousand dollars. Deputies say the suspects fled in a blue Chevy vehicle pictured above.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious on the night of June 29 or can identify the suspects or the car seen in this image is asked to CrimeStoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.