LCSD: 3 ‘gang members’ suspected in Bel Air Drive home burglary arrested

LEXINGTON CO., SC (WOLO) –Three men from Columbia are behind bars charged with Failing to Stop for Blue Lights and are now suspected in the burglary of a home in the Oak Grove community. The trio was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a search in the Oak Grove area.

George Adams, Orlando Jennings and Sinclair McDonald have all been named as suspects in a burglary at a Bel Air Drive home. Lexington investigators tell us the men were in a car officials say was being driven by Adams, who deputies say refused to stop when they attempted to pull the car over leading to a pursuit.

The men, who the Sheriff’s Department says are known gang members, got out of the car along Oak Drive and took off on a foot. Deputies apprehended Jennings and McDonald nearby after a search a short time later.

Deputies say Adams was apprehended later Tuesday evening in the same area and will also be charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

Adams, Jennings and McDonald are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center as they await a bond hearing.

Deputies say additional charges are pending in the ongoing investigation.