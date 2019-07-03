American Airlines cancels some flights after Boeing ‘737 Max’ out of rotation

The fallout from the two deadly 737 Max crashes are effecting more than just Boeing.

American Airlines says its had to cancel flights from Dallas to Oakland because the plane that flies that route is in high demand since the 737 Max is off the market.

Domestic airlines have canceled hundreds of daily flights, but American is the first to cancel a route from city to city.

Boeing is still working to fix software issues that may have contributed to the fatal crashes.