NASA tests Orion spacecraft emergency system as they prepare for 2024 moon landing

(CNN) — NASA tested out an emergency system on its Orion spacecraft Tuesday as it prepares to make its way back to the moon.

The emergency system would allow astronauts to abort from the rocket during lift off if something happens.

The rocket is scheduled to carry the first woman and next man to the moon aboard an Orion crew capsule by 2024.

Tuesday’s test involved an unmanned craft launched without the space launch rocket.