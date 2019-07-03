Peach festival underway for 4th of July holiday

GILBERT, S.C. (WOLO) — A full day of fun will kick off tomorrow for the 4th of July holiday, as the Lexington County Peach Festival in Gilbert will be happening.

The festival will be on Thursday, July 4th from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. At the festival, you can enjoy tasty peach-themed treats, live entertainment, and a parade.

Admission at the Lexington County Peach Festival will be free and parking will be $5.00. Parking will be available at Gilbert Elementary, Gilbert Primary School and Gilbert High School.

The fireworks display will be at 10 p.m.

To find more information, visit Lexington County Peach Festival on their website.