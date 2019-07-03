SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has declared today as Air Quality Action Day.

Officials say the Midlands and Catabwa regions are under this alert from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

DHEC says the Midlands and Catabwa regions are on a code orange alert, which means kids, elders and people with lung diseases, should limit their outdoor activities.

According to the National Weather Service, the day was created to alert areas where atmospheric conditions will likely produce unhealthy concentrations of ground air pollution.

NWS officials say you can prevent pollution with activities like carpooling, keeping your vehicle properly tuned, and reducing idling.

For more information on the ozone layer map, visit the DHEC website by clicking here.