Surveillance video shows $140k Best Buy cell phone heist



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Surveillance video was released Monday showing a weekend theft at a Best Buy where more than $100 thousand worth of cell phones were stolen.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around three in the morning Saturday.

Four people stole more than 150 phones worth around $142,000 dollars from the business on Two Notch Road.

Deputies say the suspects drove away in a blue Chevy.

If you have any information on the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.