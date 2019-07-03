Traffic Alert: Collision causes downed power lines on Park Road in Lexington

Quintara Hatten,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A collision on Park Road near Nightingale Court has caused roadways to shut down.

The Lexington Police Department says officers are investigating the accident.

Traffic is being redirected as the collision caused multiple power lines to be down.

The driver did suffer with minor injuries.

Categories: Lexington, Local News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts