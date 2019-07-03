Traffic Alert: Collision causes downed power lines on Park Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — A collision on Park Road near Nightingale Court has caused roadways to shut down.

The Lexington Police Department says officers are investigating the accident.

Traffic is being redirected as the collision caused multiple power lines to be down.

The driver did suffer with minor injuries.

UPDATE – The single vehicle collision on Park Road bear Nightingale Court has caused localized power outages. @domenergysc is on scene working to correct the issue. The roadway remains closed. The driver was transported by EMS to the hospital with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZBQR34Gh4q — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) July 4, 2019