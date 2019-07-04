Allen University to host ‘Environmental Justice Youth Conference

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Calling all Midlands middle and high school students! Allen University is hosting a Environmental Conference for area youth.

Organizers, say if you are passionate about protecting the environment or in search of a new learning opportunity you’re encourage to check out this one day event tailored made for you.

Event organizers say the event is designed to expose participants to environmental science, a field officials say is increasing in popularity that explores solutions to protect the environment and human health. Participants will be able to experience programs that include:

Presentations on examples of environmental injustice in various communities and its impact on human health;

Hands-on activities demonstrating the effects of pollutants on the environment

Outdoor activities and games that will reinforce topics learned;

An awards ceremony for “Best In;” and

Free breakfast and lunch.

Dr. Oluwole Ariyo, Director and Principal Investigator of the Allen University Environmental Justice Institute says:

” This conference serves as an avenue for youth to become aware of possible environmental injustices impacting their community. Consequently, as they learn more, they become more empowered to advocate for a cleaner environment,” said Dr. Oluwole Ariyo, director and principal investigator of the Allen University Environmental Justice Institute.”

The one-day is set to take place from 9 AM– 3 PM Saturday, July 13 at Chappelle Auditorium which is 1530 Harden Street, Columbia, SC.

To find out more information about the event, or to register, which is REQUIRED you can click on the link provided here: allenuniversity.edu,