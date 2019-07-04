Keeping a legacy alive: Deputies honor Ryan Rawl with annual workout

Proceeds from the workout go towards the Ryan Rawl Scholarship Fund

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Richland County deputies celebrated their Fourth of July by doing a series of workouts to honor one of their own.

First Lieutenant Ryan Rawl, who also served with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department prior to his deployment, passed away while serving in Afghanistan. Every year, several of his fellow deputies continue to keep the fire of his legacy burning the one way they know best.

“He was a man of activity, both physical and community, so to come out here and partner with everyone and get a sweat in, I think that’s what it’s all about,” said Lt. Brittany Jackamonis of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Participants had to go through ten stations of vigorous workouts, but they say they tough it out honor of Rawl.

“When we’re pouring sweat, it’s one of those things where you fight through it because when you think of Ryan and what he fought through, and how he sacrificed his life, the only thing that makes you want to push more is what he went through, and you’re like ‘wow, if he could do it, I’m sure I could push through this work out for him,” Lt. Jackamonis said.

Rawl’s mother. Diane, has been to the last six workouts honoring her son (nat pop), and says the support from the Sheriff’s Department makes her proud.

“The deputies and Sheriff Lott have gotten to be some of the most compassionate people I know. They remind us that they’re with us, they support us, and they haven’t forgotten us,” she said.

Even though they use Independence Day to celebrate his life each year, some say they still use lessons Rawl taught them every day.

“It was an honor to serve with him because he was that kind of person that inspired you to be better, inspired you to be a better human being, a better Christian,” said Deputy Chief Chris Cowan of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Proceeds from Thursday’s festivities, including a $5,000 donation, are going to support the Ryan Rawl Scholarship Fund.