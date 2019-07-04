Lexington Peach Festival celebrates Independence day with fruit and fireworks

GILBERT, SC (WOLO) — Get your appetite ready, because it is time for the Lexington County Peach Festival!

The one-day family-friendly festival is an event organizers say is perfect for all ages!

This year the fun is taking place on the 4th of July. Members of the community can come out and celebrate the holiday, plenty of peaches as well as live entertainment, arts and crafts, and fireworks.

The annual event is free and open to the public. Carnival ride fees will vary. Parking is available for $5 dollars at the following locations:

Gilbert Elementary School

Gilbert Primary School

Gilbert High School