Lexington Peach Festival celebrates Independence day with fruit and fireworks
GILBERT, SC (WOLO) — Get your appetite ready, because it is time for the Lexington County Peach Festival!
The one-day family-friendly festival is an event organizers say is perfect for all ages!
This year the fun is taking place on the 4th of July. Members of the community can come out and celebrate the holiday, plenty of peaches as well as live entertainment, arts and crafts, and fireworks.
The annual event is free and open to the public. Carnival ride fees will vary. Parking is available for $5 dollars at the following locations:
- Gilbert Elementary School
- Gilbert Primary School
- Gilbert High School
Handicap parking is free and is available at Gilbert Primary School located at 520 Main Street.
There are several events that are taking place leading up to the
Below is a list of the various events and times that you can enjoy to make your Fourth of July celebration even more “peachy”.
- 9:00 AM – Live Entertainment, Arts & Crafts Exhibition, Car Show, Carnival Rides
-
9:30 AM – Peach Parade at Hampton & Main Streets
-
10:00 PM – Fireworks at Gilbert Primary School