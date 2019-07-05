Calhoun Co. community rallies around SRO who lost everything in a fire

The Calhoun Co. community is supporting one of its own, after a Sheriff's Deputy's home was destroyed in a fire.

Calhoun Co., S.C. (WOLO) — The Calhoun Co. community is supporting one of its own, after a Sheriff’s Deputy’s home was destroyed in a fire.

“Never take anything for granted. Because it can be gone in a minute’s notice,” said Calhoun Co. Deputy and School Resource Officer Terry Snead.

On Tuesday, Snead returned from Texas having just lost his brother. One day later, he and his wife were running errands when they got the call that their home was on fire.

“You’re running through so many thoughts in your mind, and when you pull up and you see the fire truck, and you see the people; first responders, the fireman, everybody in your yard–it’s just kind of a surreal thing. And then you see the smoke coming up and you get out and walk up and you see and you realize everything’s gone,” said Snead.

Snead and his wife lost more than just their possessions.

“We, me and my wife, are rescue fanatics. We had nine rescued animals, five dogs and four cats,” he said.

And with 29 years as a law enforcement officer, Snead is now somewhere he never thought he’d be.

“I’m not accustomed to being the one needing help. I’ve always been the one there to help other people,” said Snead.

But the Calhoun Co. community that he serves is stepping up, as donations flood in for the couple.

“We’re looking for money, we’re looking for clothing, furniture, kitchen utensils. Literally, they lost everything,” said Calhoun Co. Sheriff Thomas Summers.

“If you lose faith and you lose sight, then you continually feel hopeless,” said Snead.

If you’d like to help, you can drop off your donation at the Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office.