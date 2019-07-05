DHEC: Rabid cat exposes five people to rabies in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that five people may have been potentially exposed to rabies by a cat that tested positive for the disease.

The potential exposures occurred between June 17 and July 1 when the victims were exposed to the cat during routine care in Ridgeland, SC.

The cat was described as a medium-sized, gray domestic short-hair cat. The cat was submitted to the laboratory by DHEC on July 1 and was confirmed to have rabies on July 2.

This is the second animal to test positive for rabies in Jasper County in 2019. In South Carolina, there have been 75 cases of rabid animals this year.

If you have reason to believe that you, your family members, or your pets have come into contact with this cat, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Beaufort office at (843) 846-1030.

If you come in contact with a rabid animal, wash the part of your body that came in contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.