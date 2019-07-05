U.S. job market shows steady growth in month of June

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — There’s good news on the job front. According to new numbers released by more people are getting back to work. Employers in the United States added 224 thousand jobs to the economy in the month of June. Much better news than what economist say was a disappointing month of May.

Most of the gains were in fields like construction and manufacturing. The national unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7%. Which still a historical low, but the highest unemployment rate has been since March. Here in the Palmetto state we currently have a jobless rate of 3.2%.

There are still some concerns though. Some analysts worry the economy could fall into a recession by the year 2020 with tariffs due to the trade war with China and the rising price of oil, in addition to the ongoing tension between the United States and the Middle East.