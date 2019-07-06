Deputies investigating after two people shot in Florence County

by Tonya Brown

Two people are in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in a car at the traffic light near the 2200 block of TV Road in Florence, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirby said the driver and passenger were both shot.

Their conditions aren’t being released at this time.

Kirby added while deputies were gathering evidence from the scene a car came through the area fitting the description of a vehicle wanted in a crime.

The driver didn’t stop, Kirby said, and a chase ensued.

A viewer saw the chase and sent us a message saying, “Just saw a lot of sheriff cruisers flying up West Darlington street. I’m thinking it’s a high speed chase.”

Deputies finally got the driver near the 301 Drive restaurant on East Palmetto Street in Florence.

Officers had damage to two patrol cars involved in the chase.

Kirby said the investigation is ongoing.