Man charged with murder in SC Walmart shooting death

by WLOS staff

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department has charged a man with murder in the shooting death of another man at a Greenville, SC Walmart.

Investigators charged 33-year-old Braylon Lamar Morris with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies with the Geenville County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina say they responded to a shooting call at the Walmart on White Horse Road Friday afternoon.

Arriving deputies found a man who had suffered from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were able to get a description of the suspect, and quickly took Morris into custody a short distance away.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and the suspect and victim knew each other. The preliminary investigation shows the shooting was the result of some type of dispute.

Morris’ bond hearing is set for 9:30 p.m. Friday, however the bond court will have the ultimate decision on when this happens.