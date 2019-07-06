Spring Valley HS graduate killed in hit and run will be laid to rest Sunday

ORLANDO, FL (WOLO) — A Midlands woman who died after being hit by a car in Orlando Florida will be laid to rest this weekend.

A memorial service for London Harrell is scheduled to take place Sunday afternoon at 2PM in the gym at Spring Valley High School ( 120 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC 29229) where she graduated.

Harrell was a senior at the University of Central Florida and was walking near campus when she was hit by a man accused of driving under the influence. Authorities say Harrell who was transported to a Florida hospital died two days after the deadly hit and run.