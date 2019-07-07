Clemson, USA Finishes Pool Play 3-0 with 99-70 Rout of China

NAPLES, Italy –– The United States went back and forth with China over the course of the first two quarters but took off in the second half and coasted to a comfortable 99-70 victory on Saturday evening.

Aamir Simms led the United States in scoring once again with 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting from the floor, including two triples. Simms also grabbed seven rebounds. Tevin Mack finished right behind with 16 points and was 6-of-9 from the field.

Curran Scott chipped in 12 points and John Newman III finished with 11 to round out the United States’ double-digit scorers. Newman also nearly accomplished a double-double by grabbing nine rebounds.

Al-Amir Dawes (9), Chase Hunter (8), Hunter Tyson (8), Nick Honor (6), Trey Jemison (6), Parker Fox (2) and Alex Hemenway (2) rounded out the scoring.

The United States trailed by seven after the first quarter but regained the lead following a 14-6 run to begin the second period and led by three at the break.

In the third quarter, the United States outscored China 26-8 and then 52-26 overall in the second half en route to the blowout victory.

The USA hit 15 3-pointers on the night and finished 44.0 percent from behind the arc. The United States’ bench outscored China’s by nearly 40 points (55-14).

The United States will play Germany in the quarterfinals on Monday at 5:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. ET) with the beginning of medal round play (final eight teams).