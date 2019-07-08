$300,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Newberry

NEWBERRY, SC (WOLO) — Check your tickets! You may have a winning lottery ticket in your pocket worth thousands of dollars and not even know it. Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery say someone out there is holding a lottery ticket worth $300 thousand dollars. Lottery officials say the lucky holder, entered in the drawing that was held Friday July 5th, 2019. The agency says the winner upped the ante by getting the ticket “Powered-Up”. This means the customer added one dollar to the purchase price pushing the $100,000 dollars top prize to multiply to $300,000 dollars.

According to the agency, the winning Palmetto Cash Five ticket was sold at Piedmont Petro Corner Mart on highway 34 in Newberry. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $300,000 dollars prize. The winning lottery numbers for the Palmetto Cash Five were 13, 16, 25, 27, and 35 Power-Up: 3 Good Luck!

Meanwhile, a man who won 250 thousand dollars on a scratch off ticket in Manning tells lottery officials he plans on buying a new truck.

For more information on this lottery win, how to claim a prize or game rules you can log on to the website provided at the link provided here: http://sceducationlottery.com