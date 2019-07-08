Gamecock guard AJ Lawson shines at U19 World Cup

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina sophomore guard A.J. Lawson and Team Canada concluded competition at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece, on Sunday afternoon. Lawson led the Canadians with 16.7 points per game at the event, while connecting on an average of 5.6 made field goals per outing.

Canada opened competition with a 2-1 mark in group play, posting an 81-76 victory over Australia, a 78-76 win over Latvia, and its loss coming in a one-point decision vs. Mali (71-70). In group play, Lawson’s top scoring output came in a 23-point performance in Canada’s victory over Australia. He connected on 7-of-15 attempts from the floor, including five 3-pointers, while also collecting eight rebounds with four assists.

Lawson’s top performance of the FIBA World Cup came in a 31-point outing against Senegal in the Round of 16. He hit 11 of his 20 shot attempts, including six 3s, while also pulling down seven rebounds with three assists. Overall, Lawson averaged 16.7 points (eighth among all players at the event), 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per outing for the Canadians, hitting double-figures in five contests.