RCSD investigating shooting incident on Smallwood Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident in Northeast Columbia that happened on Friday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Smallwood Road to reports of a shooting incident. Upon arrival, deputies spotted a man walking away from the incident location with what appeared like a limp and holding his waistband.

The man ran from the deputy when approached and the K9 search for the man was unsuccessful.

A woman told deputies that she was driving, when she heard what she thought were firecrackers. She said she realized someone was shooting, when she heard her vehicle get struck multiple times.

The woman said she placed her car in reverse and backed into multiple vehicles while attempting to flee.

She didn’t see the subject nor was she injured in the shooting.

Five vehicles were damaged through the shooting. Four others were damaged when the victim backed into them.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.