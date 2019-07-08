Richland County asks residents to help them stop illegal dumping

RICLAND CO., SC (WOLO) — Official in Richland County say ilegal dumping along, roadsides and private property are becoming an increasing eyesore. That’s not all. County officials say the piles of trash that are thrown there and left to fester also poses a risk to health and safety.

County officials are urging residents to help them crack down on the issue by reporting incidents they see where illegal dumping is taking place. The sooner the reports are made, the faster County officials say it will help fight illegal dumping in the County.

Richland County says they do not remove trash that’ dump from private property unless it is in the right of way, otherwise homeowners will be left to move the trash themselves. County officials say they are continually investigating illegal dumping on public and private property and anyone cited for doing either can face fines of more than $1 thousand dollars.

For a list of drop off sites where you can legally go and dispose of debris a list is available on the link provided here.

If you see some one dumping illegally on public or private property, County officials ask you to call 929-6000 to report it immediately.