Devine Street back open today after six vehicle collision

Kenneil Mitchell,

(Courtesy: CPD/Twitter) Six vehicle collision on Devine Street.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say Devine Street at Fort Jackson Boulevard is back open today after a multiple vehicle collision.

Authorities say on Monday, a female driver is accused of travelling the wrong way in traffic.

According to investigators, this caused a collision with at least six vehicles.

Police say the driver was hurt in the collision but no other injuries were reported.

Officers say charges are pending against the driver.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts