Devine Street back open today after six vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say Devine Street at Fort Jackson Boulevard is back open today after a multiple vehicle collision.
Authorities say on Monday, a female driver is accused of travelling the wrong way in traffic.
According to investigators, this caused a collision with at least six vehicles.
Police say the driver was hurt in the collision but no other injuries were reported.
Officers say charges are pending against the driver.