Gamecocks and Bi-Lo part ways after 3 decades

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Say goodbye to the Gamecock Bi-Lo.

If you’ve driven down Devine street lately you may have noticed the Gamecock is missing from the front of the Bi-Lo store and from its other signs.

A spokesperson for the company released a statement to ABC Columbia News saying quote,

“Effective July 1st, we ended our partnership with the University of South Carolina.

It’s been an honor to support the Gamecocks for more than three decades and we will always be fans of the program.”