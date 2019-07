Proposed plans for massage parlor in Columbia neighborhood withdrawn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — People in one Columbia neighborhood are celebrating a withdrawal of a request for a proposed massage parlor on North Beltline Boulevard.

Prior to this morning’s Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, the owner of u-relax massage withdrew her request for a zoning change.

City Councilman Moe Baddourah says the decision is a win for the neighborhood. The owner of U-Relax massage was not at today’s meeting.