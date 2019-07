Vehicle crashes through home on Metze Road; five displaced

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) Vehicle crashes through home on Metze Road.

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) No injuries reported as Highway Patrol investigates.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says a vehicle crashed through a house at the 1200 block of Metze Road late Monday night.

Authorities say no one was injured but at least five people are displaced after the incident.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident.