CPD identifies suspect involved in shooting at Embassy Suites

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has charged and identified the man accused of going into a Columbia hotel assaulting a credentialed and armed security guard.

John Homles, was charged with assault and battery 2nd degree.

RELATED: CPD investigating overnight shooting at the Embassy Suites

During the July 9 incident, the security guard shot Holmes who suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Holmes and the guard both received medical attention. Holmes is now at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.