Man suspected of planting pipe bomb at courthouse admits guilt in court

PICKENS CO., SC (WOLO) — The man suspected of planting pipe bombs on a county courthouse admitted to doing it during a court appearance in a Greenville County courthouse Wednesday morning. Just three days after the Pickens County Police Department, ATF, Bomb Squad, responded to 214 East Main Street where two pipe bombs detonated outside the Pickens County courthouse. Authorities say the devices blew out windows and damaged parts of the building. No one was hurt.

Michael Seabrooke was arrested Tuesday and appeared in Federal Court in Greenville today.

According to an affidavit obtained by ABC Columbia News, during an interview with the FBI Seabrooke confessed to placing the devices at the courthouse. More specifically telling investigators that he threw what official refer to as “destructive devices” on to the roof of the Department of Social Services, and claimed he had even more of those same devices in the car officials say he borrowed from someone else, but used to drive to the area that day.

According to Investigator Thomas Katz, Seabrooke gave written permission for the car he was using and the room he rents to be searched. Authorities say the bomb squad located two metal pipe bombs, and two Molotov cocktails during their search. Officials say during contact with Seabrooke they discovered he had an active warrant out for his arrest for failure to pay child support in Pickens County from a month earlier.

Seabrooke is being held at the Pickens County Detention Center.