Orangeburg deputies searching for thieves who stole four-wheelers worth more than $40,000

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking help from the public in a series of break-ins from an ATV dealer.

On July 2, investigators were called to Jimmy Jones Polaris on St. Matthews Road after an employee reported at least one vehicle being stolen.

An employee said that around 11:30 p.m. he saw a Polaris four-wheeler leaving the property. He approached the main gate to get a better look when he saw the four-wheeler being driven into a black enclosed trailer parked across the street on the OC Tech campus.

Several other four-wheelers were discovered to have been moved from their storage area, the employee said.

After an inventory, it was realized two four-wheelers worth more than $40,000 had been taken.

Earlier that night and using a plan similar to that in Orangeburg County, a light-colored Ford F-150 truck pulling a black enclosed trailer was caught on camera at Carson’s and Garden supply on Highway 601 north of St. Matthews.

Blanchard’s Equipment across the street from the farm supply store later reported an attempted break-in, although nothing was believed to have been taken from the heavy equipment business.

If anyone has any information on the subjects, the truck or four-wheelers, you are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.