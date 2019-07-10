Plastic bag ban clears first hurdle in Richland Co.

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO, AP)–Richland County is on its way to banning single use plastic bags.

Councilman Jim Manning confirms that at Tuesday night’s county council meeting the council gave the ordinance initial approval.

Instead of plastic bags stores would either have to have customers use reusable bags or paper bags made from recycled material.

Businesses who do not comply would initially face a fine not exceeding 100 dollars, but continued violations could result in larger fines and loss of their business license.

The measure faces two more votes.

If it is passed the council did not set a date for when it would take effect.