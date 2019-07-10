RCSD: 11 dogs, horse seized for neglect at home in North Columbia

Sheriff Leon Lott stresses the importance of appropriate shelter and care for dog, during the hot summer days

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says 11 dogs were seized out of a home in North Columbia.

On July 9, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Richland County Animal Care were alerted by citizens to an animal dead on the side of the road in the 2400 block of Hewyward Brockington Road.

Investigators on the scene spotted several dogs at the home and acted immediately.

Today, investigators and county animal care workers returned with a warrant that allowed them to seize the remaining dogs on the property. A horse was also seized.

A total of 11 dogs, suffering from different stages of neglect, were taken in (including four Great Pyrenees). Some were in need of immediate veterinary care.

Pawmetto Lifeline is working with investigators and animal care workers to find foster homes for the dogs.

The owner of the home has been issued a notice to appear in court. The court will determine whether the dogs will be permanently seized from the owner.

No arrests have been made in the case. However, the investigation is ongoing.

Source: RCSD

