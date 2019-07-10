RCSD searches for woman they want to question in recorded restaurant brawl

RICHLAND CO, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help identifying a woman captured on video during a fight at the Baker’s Sports Bar & Grill located on Two Notch Road. Authorities say they would like to question her in connection to an assault investigation.

Deputies say the incident took place at the establishment June 21st, 2019 and was all caught on surveillance. Investigators say they would like to speak specifically to the women seen in the video below wearing the black baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the incident or the woman’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.