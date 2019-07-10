SC State Fair hosts free outdoor movie night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The S.C. State Fair will be here before you know it and this year to commemorate their 150 year anniversary officials are bringing even more fun to the Fair grounds.

With a circus theme, that will have a free, daily circus complete with live animals expected to take over the fairway this year, it is only fitting to have a little preview with a free outdoor screening of The Greatest Showman this Friday, July 12.

The fun kicks off Friday July 12th, 2019. Gates open at 7:30PM with the film starting at 9PM.

Guests are asked to enter through Gate 6 on George Rogers Blvd. or Gate 10 on Bluff Rd. Feel free to bring your chairs or blankets, and even your furry friends , as long as they are kept on a leash.

Coolers will NOT be allowed into the venue, however food trucks, craft beer and wine will be for sale during the viewing, as will a giant inflatable kids slide.

The event is free and open to the public.

A map outlining where the viewing will take place and how to get in and around the Fair grounds is provided below.

For more information about the outdoor event you can click on the link provided here: https://www.scstatefair.org/movie