Suspect arrested for DUI after collision on Sunset Boulevard

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police say they’ve arrested a suspect accused of causing a collision while under the influence Tuesday.

Authorities say the driver is charged with DUI after the incident on Sunset Boulevard at Scotland Drive.

According to investigators, the suspect made a left turn in front of a vehicle driving in the opposite lane.

Police say the suspect and four other people in the other vehicle were not injured.

