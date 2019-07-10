Suspect arrested for DUI after collision on Sunset Boulevard

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Driver charged with DUI for collision on Sunset Boulevard.

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) No injuries reported in the collision on Sunset Boulevard.



LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police say they’ve arrested a suspect accused of causing a collision while under the influence Tuesday.

Authorities say the driver is charged with DUI after the incident on Sunset Boulevard at Scotland Drive.

According to investigators, the suspect made a left turn in front of a vehicle driving in the opposite lane.

Police say the suspect and four other people in the other vehicle were not injured.