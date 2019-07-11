10 year old found dead in a family pool in West Columbia

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) —- Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the young boy she says was discovered unresponsive in a relative’s swimming pool earlier today.

According to Fisher, 10 year old Mack D. Bonnett, from Pelion was found by a family member still face down in the water.

Bonnett was pronounced dead just before noon Thursday. Fisher says an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.