American Red Cross in need for blood of all types

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The American Red Cross says they have an “emergency need” for all blood types.

Officials say during the summer people are often out of town on vacations that cause donations to slow down.

The call for donations comes after a difficult July Fourth week for donations when hundreds fewer blood drives were organized by volunteer hosts than a typical week, compounding a shortfall of more than 24,000 blood donations in June.

You can help by scheduling appointment to donate. For more information, visit American Red Cross website.