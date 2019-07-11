Calling all artist! Columbia’s Mayor hosts t-shirt design contest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia wants to getting ready to see of you have the skills to create arta good cause.

The City of Columbia is hosting their first ever Mayor’s Campaign Against Breast Cancer T-shirt Design Contest.

The contest is open to any talented artists who are interested in creating a t-shirt that will represent the fight for a cure campaign.

From now through July 31, 2019 the city is accepting entries from contestants that will have the chance to design a t-shirt design for The Columbia Police Department and Columbia-Richland Fire and Rescue.

Each artist may submit up to two designs entries; one Columbia‐Richland Fire Rescue and one Columbia Police Department design, but you can only be selected as the winner for one t‐shirt.

The winner will be picked by members of the community August 9th- August 16th, 2019. T-shirt sales will begin once the winning designs are selected August 19th, 2019. The proceeds from the sales will go to Palmetto Health Foundation for the Bosom Buddies Fund to assist women with post-mastectomy bras and other support materials.

If you are one of the selected winners you won’t just walk away with braghong rights, but your art work will also be recognized on the City of Columbia’s website and social media as well as during the annual Mayor’s Campaign Against Breast Cancer Isabel Law Breakfast.

For more information on the guidelines and online entry forms you can click on the link here: http://gate.columbiasc.gov/BCtshirtcontest

RHand-drawn entries can be sent to One Columbia, 1219 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201.

Good luck!