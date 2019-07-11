Fireflies’ offense goes cold in loss to Greenjackets

COLUMBIA, SC –Shervyen Newton achieved one of the more impressive feats of the Fireflies season on Wednesday night. The 20-year-old prospect recorded his fifth consecutive multi-hit game in a 2-0 loss against Augusta. For Newton, the two-hit performance pushes his average to a whopping .545 during that five-game span.

Newton’s multi-hit tear matches the longest such streak of 2019 for Columbia (10-10, 34-52). Fireflies catcher Hayden Senger accomplished the same feat from June 22 – 26 during the opening road stand of the second half. Speaking of Senger, the Ohio native also had two hits on Wednesday evening. The duo of Newton and Senger accounted for four of Columbia’s six total hits in the contest.

That stat speaks to the value of the two Fireflies hitters, but also perfectly illustrates the dominance of Augusta’s (11-9, 47-41) pitching staff during the affair. GreenJackets starter Adam Oller (W, 3-2) was lights out. The righty tallied eight strikeouts over five innings. Luis Amaya (H, 2) and Matt Seelinger(S, 1) allowed just three baserunners during the last four frames. The trio combined to hold Columbia to 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The Fireflies’ less than stellar showing at the plate spoiled an excellent start from Tylor Megill (L, 3-1). The righty allowed a run in the second, then retired the final nine batters he faced in the outing. Megill punched out six Augusta hitters over five innings of work. Unbelievably, his ERA rose to a meager 1.48 with the one-run performance (hint: sarcasm).

Columbia looks to rebound against the GreenJackets on Thursday at Segra Park in a series-deciding rubber match. Simeon Woods-Richardson (1-8, 4.86) and Gregory Santos (1-4, 2.84) are expected to start for their respective clubs. First pitch is at 7:05 ET, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 ET at FirefliesLiveStream.com. You can watch the action live at MiLB.TV.

In addition to another Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, The Fireflies will be hosting “Pals Night: The One at Segra Park” on Thursday evening. Friends Trivia will take place at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar from 6:00-8:00. You can also buy $1 Bud Lights at the Centerfield Concourse all night, as well as ½ priced draft and fountain drinks.