Richland Co. Utilities discuss project that proposes to extend current water system

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —Richland County Utility officials held a meeting tonight to discuss a project that will extend the county’s current water system.

New customers will also be able to connect to the treatment facility already in place.

Some people who live near the proposed project say they’re eager to see something new and officials are just as excited to put it in place.

The next public meeting about this project will be held Monday, July 22nd at 6 p.m.