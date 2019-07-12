Family of injured deputy expresses gratitude for community’s support

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The family of a Lexington Co. deputy injured in a head on collision with an accused drunk driver is saying thank you to the community.

The family of Deputy Roy Hall released a statement today saying, “Our family has been amazed by the love and encouragement we’ve received since Roy was seriously injured in the wreck last month.

We’ll never be able to repay what our community and thoughtful people around the country have given to us during this very trying time.

We’re grateful for the gifts, donations, cards, and most importantly prayers we continue to receive.

We plan to handle this very long recovery day by day.

We’re so thankful to everyone who’s given something of themselves to make this day easier for us.”

Deputy Hall was seriously injured on June 8th when investigators say Michael Nichols crossed the center line on S. Lake Dr. in Lexington at hit Deputy Hall head on.

Serve and Connect has a fundraiser set up for Hall’s family.

