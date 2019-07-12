Free, low-cost adoptions at shelters across the state for Pick Me! SC event

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The statewide adoption event Pick Me! SC is back for a second year, with even more shelters and rescues participating.

“We’re trying to become a no-kill state, meaning that no pet that’s adoptable or treatable will ever get euthanized again,” said Marli Drum, Superintendent of Columbia Animal Services. “We will see hundreds of animals come in this month, so this event is very timely for us to be able to make space.”

The goal is to get 1,500 pets adopted during the three day event. To reach this number, Petco stores in South Carolina are also participating, doing what they can to help cats and dogs find homes.

“We have basically every store participating in this and everything, so I think it means a lot because I think we’re going to be able to really help them reach their goal of 1,500 pets and hopefully clear out some of these shelters,” said Tony Crispino, a Store Leader of a local Petco.

“We’ve actually been looking for a puppy to bring in our home for awhile now and we knew this event was coming up just from social media presence. So we’re ready, it’s been time to get a new fur baby so we’re really excited,” said Laquinta Scott, who adopted a dog at the event.

Every adoption helps; and with free or low-cost adoptions, it’s the perfect time if you’ve been thinking about adding a member to your family.

“We get, just in this facility alone, we’ll get 6,300 animals a year,” said Drum.

If you’re interested in adopting this weekend during Pick Me! SC, you can find information on participating locations and times you can adopt by clicking here.