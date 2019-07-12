Police charge Orangeburg man with robbing, fatally shooting another man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with a fatal June 30 shooting that left one man dead.

Damion Mayers, 32, was charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Investigators were called to Baugh Street residence after a 911 caller reported a shooting. Upon their arrival, investigators found a 26-year-old man lying on the ground suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the Regional Medical Center where he died the following day.

Witnesses said Mayers was in the company of several people when he exited a Baugh Street residence. He then returned moments later with a firearm, witnesses said.

Mayers was taken into custody on Thursday in Calhoun County by OCSO deputies and Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies.