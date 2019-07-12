RCSD investigates after two people hurt in shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Officials say around 6 in the morning, Richland County deputies responded to a shooting at the 1200 block of Willow Oak Drive.

According to authorities, one victim was shot two times in the upper body. The other victim was shot one time in the upper body and one time in the lower body. Officials say both victims were taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The shooting is under investigation.