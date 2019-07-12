SC Lottery reaches high record for 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina Education Lottery reports 2019 at its best year on record for revenue.

The SC Lottery record in last year’s fiscal year was $52.8 million, but this year the lottery raised $487.6 million to support education programs in the state.

The fiscal year ended June 30. But in other firsts, players won more than $1.3 million in prize money.

SC Lottery says the selling of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket in October and ongoing interest in the instant scratch-off games help contribute to the end year results.

The lottery’s total contribution to education is more than $5.5 billion since its startup in 2002.