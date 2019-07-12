Sheriff’s office investigating death after a man’s body was found along road with gunshot

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death where a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Aaron Lewis, 22, of Bishopville was found in Rembert after his body was discovered along Huggins Road.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker pronounced Lewis dead on Friday at 4 p.m. Lewis was discovered near the border of Sumter and Lee counties.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, July 15 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.