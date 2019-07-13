SCDC: Former inmate passed tobacco, phones through hole in prison fence

by Matt Dillane

Arrest warrants have been released for a former inmate after officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections said he introduced contraband into a prison.

According to the warrants, on April 24th, 29-year-old Michelangelo Dicosola of Clinton threw a backpack containing around 35 pounds of tobacco along with cell phones and lighters into a hole in one of the fences at Tyger River Correctional Institution.

The warrants state that Dicosola admitting to throwing the backpack.

The SCDC said Dicosola had served eight years in several institutions for armed robbery and will now face charges for introducing contraband into Tyger River Correctional Institution and trespassing.