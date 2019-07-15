Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Museum of Art presents Japan on Screen. This is a free outdoor Japanese film series that started today, Thursday, July 25, in celebration of the summer exhibition Mimi Kato: Ordinary Sagas.

The show is curated by Dr. Yoshitaka Sakakibara, who taught Japanese film and culture for more than 20 years at the University of South Carolina. These screenings touch on themes Kato brings to her artistic practice, including navigating gender roles and corporate culture.

If you plan on attending the event, organizers say you are welcome to bring lawn chairs or come to Boyd Plaza before the event begins to take advantage of using on site inflatable furniture.

Curiosity Coffee Bar is running a cash bar with beer, wine, and sake, and the (CMA) is providing complimentary popcorn while supplies last.

For more information, visit columbiamuseum.org.