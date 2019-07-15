Deputies looking for masked man who fired shots during Two Notch Pitt Stop robbery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Deputies are looking for someone who robbed the Pitt Stop on Two Notch road last month.

According to a news release and surveillance video sent Monday (7/15), the person walked into the convenience store at 7460 Two Notch on June 29 around 3:00 p.m. while wearing a white dust mask over his face.

The man came into the business and pulled a firearm on the clerk and demanded money. The suspect also fired shots into the business floor while robbing the store.

They say the suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, red shirt with a white tee-shirt underneath, black short and black shoes.

Anyone with any information about this incident or may know the individual responsible for the crime please call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.