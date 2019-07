Forest Acres, S.C. (WOLO)–Forest Acres police are looking for a suspect in a recent robbery.

Investigators say suspect can be seen in a a picture taken from an ATM’s security camera.

Police say the man seen here is using a victim’s debit card to withdraw money.

According to investigators the card was stolen during a robbery on June 24th on Ransom Dr.

If you recognize this man call the Forest Acres Police Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.