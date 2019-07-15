Gamecocks give glimpse to first 2019 depth chart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Before SEC Media Days begin on Monday in Hoover, the Gamecocks released their first depth chart for 2019 Fall Camp, along with the rest of the conference.

The race to back up Jake Bentley has still not been decided, as QB2 on the roster is listed as Dakereon Joyner “or” Ryan Hilinski.

Any player who was injured for spring camp was also not listed in any form “and will have to earn their position in fall camp”, as listed in the media notes. That includes one of the three players headed to Alabama to represent Carolina at the microphone, RNE alum and senior linebacker TJ Brunson. Other players notably off the depth chart who missed time in spring ball are Javon Kinlaw, Rico Dowdle, and OrTre Smith. The other players missing for the time being ate Lavonte Valetine, Tyreek Johnson, Daniel Fennell, and Rosendo Lewis.

USC speaks on Wednesday, represented by Brunson, Jake Bentley, Bryan Edwards, and Will Muschamp.